Did it make sense?

King and his entourage arrived in Memphis for the third time on April 3.

R.S. Lewis, director of the most significant black funeral home in Memphis at the time, was idly sitting at a red light when a car pulled up next to him driven by James Lawson, who was his pastor at Centenary Methodist.

“Robert,” Lawson yelled. “I want you to meet Dr. King.”

Lewis agree to provide a driver and a new Cadillac to get King around Memphis during his stay. King arrived at the Lorraine Motel with the intention to rest. The march had been planned for April 8, but the mayor had won an injunction to stop it, because he feared that it would again turn violent.

King was set to deliver a speech at Mason Temple that night but begged off. He was tired. A storm was coming and tornado sirens were blaring throughout downtown Memphis.

King thought the weather would keep people away, and “he said I don’t feel like talking,” Jackson said. Jackson and Abernathy were sent to speak instead, but the crowd didn’t want them. They wanted King.

Once King arrived, Abernathy gave a long enough introduction to allow him to collect his thoughts. Photos from that night show Jackson “debriefing” King on the pulpit as they waited for Abernathy to finish.

When he stepped to the pulpit, King began his 45 minute extemporaneous speech by calling Abernathy “the best friend that I have in the world.”

Scholars who have studied King said with all of the pressures on him in the last year of his life, the possibility that he would be assassinated weighed heavily on him. On several occasions during his ministry King spoke of death and how it should not be feared.

“He was in my house in Birmingham a few weeks before Memphis,” said the Rev. Joseph Lowery. “He said to me on more than one occasion that he wouldn’t live to be 40. I told him that he would be around until his beard was on the ground. But it never caused him to detour from his road toward liberation and the struggle.

That night in Memphis, his “I’ve Been to the Mountaintop” speech seems in retrospect both fatalistic and prophetic. He spoke of his own mortality and how he was at peace with dying.

“I don’t know what will happen now. We’ve got some difficult days ahead,” King said.

At that point, King pauses briefly as a pained look blankets his face.

“But it really doesn’t matter with me now, because I’ve been to the mountaintop. And I don’t mind. Like anybody, I would like to live a long life. Longevity has its place. But I’m not concerned about that now. I just want to do God’s will. And He’s allowed me to go up to the mountain. And I’ve looked over. And I’ve seen the Promised Land. I may not get there with you. But I want you to know tonight, that we, as a people, will get to the promised land! And so I’m happy, tonight. I’m not worried about anything. I’m not fearing any man! Mine eyes have seen the glory of the coming of the Lord!”

Drenched, emotionally and spiritually drained, King turns around and collapses in Abernathy’s arms.

King would die less than 24 hours later.